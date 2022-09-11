Whyalla News

Whyalla dive and boat operators buoyed by surge in cuttlefish tourism

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 11 2022 - 6:26am, first published 6:18am
Picture by Josh Berkett.

Local dive and boat tourism providers say Cuttlefest 2022 was the best and busiest in the past two years, citing increased cuttlefish numbers and eased travel restrictions.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

