Matched funding to double the value of voucher donations to EP schools

The value of donations for Eyre Peninsula Back to School Vouchers will double under an initiative running until September 29.
Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation, which runs the school voucher program, has secured matched funding for donations. All vouchers are distributed to schools across the Eyre Peninsula.
The matched funding enables two $50 vouchers for every $50 contributed. Donors can request their donation support a selected peninsula school or district.
"This is an amazing opportunity for local donors to secure extraordinary value through their tax-deductible contribution, supporting children in need on their education pathway," said Gary Downey, Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation Chairman.
"This highly leveraged funding will go direct to Eyre Peninsula schools - no commissions, overheads or administrative costs. Every dollar will provide critical help and encouragement to school children who need it."
"Every year, there is more need for vouchers than we can fulfil, so this matched funding opportunity is a chance to see your support truly making a difference to our region's future," he added.
A donation form is available from the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation website at www.epcf.com.au
