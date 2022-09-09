'We are grateful': Whyalla council reflects on Queen's 1986 visit

Whyalla City Council has released a brief statement honouring the Queen and outlining commemoration plans to the community.
Prospective commemoration activities will be discussed at the September 12 council meeting. Condolence books will be made available at the council's public sites in the coming days for the community to sign.
Advertisement
"We extend our thoughts and best wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II - as well as the entire Commonwealth - on the sad news of the Queen's passing," the statement read.
"We are grateful for her leadership over the past 70 years, as well as her visit to Whyalla in 1986, which was a special moment in our city's history."
Council also shared a series of images from the Queen's 1986 visit.
WE REMEMBER THE QUEEN:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.