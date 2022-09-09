Whyalla, home to hundreds of Poms who migrated from the Queen's England, is in mourning.
The English families, as well as Scots, sought a better life in Whyalla where their breadwinners could work at the steelworks or shipyards.
Advertisement
In the 1970s, it was still a town of soccer clubs, pints of beer and games of dominos in the clubrooms.
Many of the migrants held their homeland dear. Their hearts swelled with pride in June when the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne. Now they are devastated at her loss.
Although having no links to the United Kingdom, Ruth Green and her daughter Kathryn still treasure their memories of the monarch's visit to Whyalla in 1986.
Kathryn, then aged five years old, handed a posy to the Queen. A photograph of the event hangs in the loungeroom of her mother's house in Whyalla
"We certainly are royalists," Ruth said as the news was sinking in.
"It is a sad day. Our photograph on the wall with Kathryn and the Queen means so much more now.
"We knew it was going to happen, but it felt like we had her forever.
"We have her in our hearts. She will never be forgotten."
Kathryn Green wore her best, silky dress and a pair of burgundy, buckled shoes to meet royalty.
She handed over the flowers during the monarch's royal tour of Whyalla in 1986, the state's Jubilee year.
"I am sure she smiled at me," said Kathryn who is now Kathryn Perry.
"Family members travelled to be there for the occasion and they asked me what happened and I could only say, 'she said, thanks'.
The Queen was visiting the Yeltana Nursing Home where Kathryn's father Rob Green worked.
He was offered the chance to bring his daughter to meet royalty at the home.
"Mum kept the shoes - they were burgundy leather buckle-ups - and the pretty silky dress that I wore," Kathryn said.
"I have daughters who played dress-ups while wearing the dress when they were youngsters.
"They played at posing for a photo like the one that my mother took of myself and the monarch on the day."
Advertisement
She said the Queen was an "incredible, marvellous lady".
"It was a big deal at the time, probably more so for my family," Kathryn said.
"I remember that one of my girls turned five years old and asked whether she would then get to meet the Queen because her mother did when she was five."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.