Local dive and boat tourism providers say Cuttlefest 2022 was the best and busiest in the past two years, citing increased cuttlefish numbers and eased travel restrictions.
The increase in winter visitors comes as Whyalla City Council seeks to diversify the city's tourism offering, after greenlighting a new foreshore hotel and continuing to promote the regional centre as a gateway for daytrips to the Flinders Ranges.
"It's been an absolutely great season this year," said Sam Wyatt, Shop Manager at Whyalla Dive Services.
"We have seen increased [cuttlefish] numbers, which has been excellent... seen an increase in tourism which has been another excellent thing. We've [also] had the cuttlefish here for a little bit longer than it has been in the last couple of years."
The rebound in cuttlefish numbers followed reintroduced protections which commenced in May this year.
The arrival of glass-bottom boat operator Cuttys Tours provided visitors with an extra way to engage with the marine landscape.
"There was that new glass bottom boat there that did really good business, and absolutely filled a need... because no matter how good we work as a diving business... you won't get more than 5-10 per cent of people to go in the water... that other 90 per cent of people who won't get in the water suddenly had an option," said Tony Bramley of Whyalla Diving Services.
Matt Waller, from Cuttys Tours, said it another way: "With consumer choice comes greater demand... if there's a car full of four people and only one of them wants to dive, there's three voices that are saying 'don't stop'... but with a glass bottom boat alongside the dive experience, now there's four voices that are catered for and that car stops."
Whyalla Diving Services also reported more people doing scuba tours this year, not just snorkelling. "We had an uplift in scuba tours this year which has been great to see," said Mr Wyatt.
"I think the recent pandemic has had a lot to play in the situation and there's been quite a few people who have been trying to get up here for the last two years and they just haven't been able to. Now that everything's lifted and they can do... they're going at it all guns."
Mr Waller said one challenge for the city lay in developing a local marine tourism workforce. He cited work experience opportunities through local high schools as a key feeder for the industry. "I'll continue to engage with the high schools around lining up some work experience kids next year. I'd like to see more [with Cuttys]. I'd like to see eight or ten of them at least."
