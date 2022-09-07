Whyalla News
Council Elections

Two mayoral and 19 councillor candidates to contest for Whyalla

By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:22am
Robert Genahl, Deputy Returning Officer for the Electoral Commission of South Australia for the City of Whyalla Local Government Election. Picture supplied.

Twenty-one candidates are running for position in the next Whyalla City Council, with a whopping 19 candidates running for just nine councillor vacancies.

