Twenty-one candidates are running for position in the next Whyalla City Council, with a whopping 19 candidates running for just nine councillor vacancies.
Thomas Antonio is facing off against former Deputy Mayor Phill Stone for the seat of mayor.
Advertisement
Of the 19 names contesting for a councillor seat four are incumbents.
On Tuesday, September 6, candidates gathered at the Whyalla City Council Chamber to see who else had put their name forward, and in what order they would appear on the ballot.
The Electoral Commission of South Australia shows the ballot order as follows.
Mayor
Thomas Antonio, Phill Stone.
Area Councillor
Ugo Arcobelli, Kathryn Campbell, Bill Simpson (incumbent), Zia Westerman (incumbent), Mathew Head, Peter Borda, David Knox (incumbent), Phillip Babidge, Mark Inglis, Amanda Kelly, Fiona Moellner, Jane Owens, Peter Klobucar, Sharon Todd, Sandra Walsh, Tamy Pond (incumbent), Adrian Thompson, Timothy Breuer, Paul Handly.
Ballots will be mailed out to all those who are eligible to vote between Friday October 14 and Thursday October 20, 2022. Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Scrutiny and count will begin 9am Saturday November 12.
The proportion of candidates vying for councillor seats in Whyalla is the highest for the major centres on the Eyre Peninsula, with 10 candidates contesting nine seats in Port Lincoln and 13 contesting 9 seats in Port Augusta.
Why does the ballot order matter?
With each councillor and nominee vying for the top spot on the ballot form, the voting order on the ballot slip is an important construct due to people possibly casting a "donkey vote".
If a donkey vote is cast and the number one marked against each candidate's name, it will favour the name at the top of the ballot and gives that candidate an incredible advantage.
Though voting in council elections is not compulsory, your vote could shape the council and the future of Whyalla for the next four years and beyond.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.