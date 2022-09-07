Discover what's on in Whyalla, districts

BIN A LESSON
Whyalla City Council
Friday, September 9, Whyalla Public Library, 9.30am-1.30pm, join KESAB for a free bin recycling information session, waste and recycling tour and morning tea, must book at eventbrite.com.au
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, September 10, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; variety of stalls and shops with a wide range of products. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, September 10, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
RAISE AWARENESS
Roses in the Ocean Walk
Sunday, September 11, 8.30am-9.30am, walk to raise awareness about suicide prevention in the community, meet at Heidi's Cafe, 18 Forsyth St, Whyalla, then walk to foreshore where roses will be placed in the ocean to remember those lost to suicide, register at https://www.eventbrite.com.au
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo Fun
Monday, September 12 (every Monday night), Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
COLOURING FUN
Colour, Coffee & Chat
Monday, September 12, Haven at Centacare, 28 Head St, Whyalla, 11am-1pm; safe space for women to make friends, have a chat, phone 8645 8233.
ON EXHIBIT
Fibrespace Inc
Tuesday, September 13-October 14, 5 Darling Tce, Whyalla, open Tues-Sat 11am-3pm; textile and art exhibition hosted by Whyalla Art Group.
SUM OF SUCCESS
Library hosts kids
Wednesday, September 14, every Wednesday in school term 4pm-5pm: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at the Whyalla Library for 12 to 16 year olds. Book through Eventbrite.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Tuesday, September 20, 27 Field St, Whyalla Playford, each Tuesday for over 55's, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, heating and cooling, for information 0429 049 676.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
