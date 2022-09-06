Weeroona Bay won a fiery tussle against Central Whyalla in the Whyalla Football League qualifying final at Bennett Oval on Saturday to go straight into the grand final.
The two-to-three-goal breeze towards the scoreboard end influenced both clubs' fortunes, but in the last quarter the Tigers defied the wind to come home strongly.
Weeroona Bay won the toss to kick with the advantage, but came into the break only a goal up with Central having performed well going the other way.
In the second quarter, the Tigers kicked two goals into the breeze while the Roosters managed three in the other direction.
Towards the end of the term, tempers flared, reflecting the high stakes for the premiership contenders in this qualifying final.
In the third quarter, Weeroona Bay made much better use of the wind, but a late goal by Central meant the Roosters were going into the last term just 15 points down.
Suddenly, the Tigers kicked the first three goals of the final quarter while playing into the breeze to seal an 18-point win.
In a whole-team performance ruckman Adam Nicol was outstanding for Weeroona Bay as were midfielders Kyle Stoldt and Steve Jackson.
Lee Ringland scored a couple of nice goals.
Midfielder and goal-kicker Marko Tansell created some headaches while starring for Central.
The Roosters' Matt Woolford kicked a fantastic goal from the boundary in the last quarter.
But Weeroona Bay kicked straighter than Central.
The Tigers 13-4 (82); the Roosters 9-10 (64)
Best for Weeroona Bay were Nicol, Stoldt, Anthony Jenkinson, Jackson, Michael Baker and Nick Gale. Ringland kicked three goals.
Best for Central were Dwayne Colson, Tansell, Nick Dejonge, Woolford and Jesse Marshall. Woolford and Tansell each kicked three goals.
Roopena defeated West Whyalla by four points in a thrilling, knockout elimination final at Bennett Oval on Sunday.
The Roos 11-10 (76); the Dragons 11-6 (72)
Best for Roopena were David Smith, Clayton Mesecke, Kane Grund, Samuel Sullivan, Jordan Henderson-Ewings and Jackson Grindell. Mesecke and Adrian Lawson each scored three goals.
Best for West were Elliott McNamara, Brannan Everett, Sam Maule, Kurt Wilson and Myles McNamara.
With the Dragons out of premiership contention, the preliminary final will be contested by Roopena and Central at Bennett Oval on Saturday.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
