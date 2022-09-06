Whyalla News

Tempers flare as Tigers defy the breeze to come home strongly against Central Whyalla

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roopena, seen here in their heritage jumpers for a reunion weekend, finished four points ahead in a thrilling, knockout elimination final at Whyalla on Sunday. Photo: Supplied

Weeroona Bay won a fiery tussle against Central Whyalla in the Whyalla Football League qualifying final at Bennett Oval on Saturday to go straight into the grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.