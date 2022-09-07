All roads will lead to Swandel Park on Saturday for local soccer enthusiasts, as Wanderers take on Lions in a clash that may well decide the 2022 Jim Lawrenson League Championship.
Wanderers head into the clash a point clear of reigning champions Lions, but the champs have a game in hand.
A win for either side will decide who takes home the spoils for the 2022 season.
A draw will ensure that Lions will need a win or draw in their final game to win back-to-back League Championships.
The 2022 season has been a very high scoring affair, but the competition has been fierce, and another tight season has been fought out, with the league champions not decided going into the penultimate round.
Both teams have beaten each other this year, so another closely fought contest is on the cards.
The battle in the midfield will be pivotal with Wanderers coach Paterson looking to the young trio of Singh, Willmott and Todd to hold their own against the likes of Lions captain Hazeal, Coloruotolo and young gun Jordan Velthuizen-Kuchel.
Lions coach Murphy has plenty of options, and selection will be hard fought at training this week.
Their forwards have been fantastic this year, Gonzales may not have scored as many as he would have liked but he has been the provider on many occasions, and with the likes of Neilsen, Horner and a few others, they will provide the Wanderers defenders led by Tullett and Maisey, a few headaches.
Marinkovich, in the Wanderers goal, has had a fine season and produced many splendid saves; he will need to be at his best to keep Lions at bay.
The Lions defence, ably led by Dylan Kuchel and Kinnear, will have to watch the dangerous Fellah closely.
Paterson will be hoping that Arbon is available this week to keep the Lions defenders on their toes.
Lions goalkeeper Welgraven may be in some doubt as he was subbed out at half time in the Lions last encounter, with youngster Vaughan Masters waiting in the wings for his chance to show his abundant talent.
If the youngster gets the call up I am sure he will be ready.
So get down to Swandel Park on Saturday, the reserves kick off at 12.45pm, where both sides are still in the hunt for silverware this year, with the main game kicking off at 3pm.
