Tight championship race with title on the line

By Julian Simmonds
September 7 2022 - 3:30am
Steel United veteran Darrin Veart and Westlands United defender John Holland attempt to win a header, as Westlands Bug Warren looks on, in a recent clash of Whyalla soccer. Picture by Robert Woodland.

All roads will lead to Swandel Park on Saturday for local soccer enthusiasts, as Wanderers take on Lions in a clash that may well decide the 2022 Jim Lawrenson League Championship.

