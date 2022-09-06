Whyalla offers "cutting-edge technology" to the rest of South Australia, says Opposition leader David Speirs.
He was speaking during a trip to Eyre Peninsula that he said provided an opportunity to dive into one of South Australia's best regions.
"The Liberal Party's three-day visit gave us the chance to put our feet on the ground in Whyalla to meet locals to check out businesses," he said.
"The Shadow Cabinet walked the streets of Whyalla - our third biggest city - and saw first-hand how much it has to offer to the rest of the state.
"We visited GFG Alliance's steelworks to better understand its business operations because it is a crucial economic driver not just for Whyalla or the Eyre Peninsula, but the whole state.
"It was a privilege to discuss where this business is going at an international level and where it can take SA in cutting-edge technology and approaches to producing commodities.
"It was a fantastic face-to-face insight that has helped us to understand the relationship between the community and the company and how the business is modernising to take on the world markets in 2022."
Mr Speirs said the group had a "fantastic" community forum in Cleve and the whole parliamentary team spent two days in Port Lincoln for visits and meetings.
"We look forward to taking trips to explore this great state and meet the people who make our regions some of the best places in the world," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
