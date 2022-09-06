Two events were held for Father's Day in Whyalla at the foreshore and nearby Ada Ryan Gardens.
There was a big crowd involved and more than 150 classic cars on display on the foreshore lawns.
Meanwhile, the Peppercorn Market was staged at the gardens at the same time.
The car event is popular and is held every year while the market was conducted with the automobile display for the first time this year.
In the motoring display was a high-performance yellow Valiant Charger.
The two-door coupe features a blacked-out bonnet and tweaked engine.
Another classic vehicle was a 1961 Ford Falcon.
The white sedan is noteworthy for its "lunging" grille and flanks.
A drag car was shown to some enthusiastic fans. The lightweight body of the projectile was raised to reveal the powerful engine and wide, slick tyres.
The market was in leafy surrounds at the renowned Ada Ryan Gardens.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
