Filipinos Got Talent? You betcha!
The Filipino Cultural Association hosted an event called Pinoys (Filipinos) Got Talent highlighting the singing and performing talents of Filipino-Australians in Whyalla and surrounding areas.
It was a resounding success, according to many of those who attended at Central Whyalla Football Club.
The event began with a Filipino dinner (lechon kawali, aristocrat chicken, atchara, leche flan and biko) focusing on the cooking skills and talents of Filipinos.
Six Filipino-Australians eagerly showcased their voices much to the delight of the audience, about 100 in number.
There was community singing and some impersonations of popular singers and groups.
It was truly a celebration of gifts and talents of Filipino people.
Filipinos are known for their delicious meals, hospitality, strong family ties, generosity, music, singing, art, drawing, woodworking, good humour, raising money, volunteering and good outlooks.
Many more celebrations of gifts and talents are being planned.
The performers left no doubt about the calibre of their performances.
