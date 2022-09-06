Whyalla News

A Little Fried wins bid to run Whyalla foreshore cafe pod

By Tristan Tobin
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:32am
A Little Fried owners Michele Dix and and Robbie Rigg outside the foreshore café location. Picture supplied.

The Whyalla foreshore is set to have to have new summer dinning venue by November when local business A Little Fried opens its new foreshore cafe pod.

