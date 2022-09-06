The Whyalla foreshore is set to have to have new summer dinning venue by November when local business A Little Fried opens its new foreshore cafe pod.
A Little Fried owners Michelle Dix and Robbie Rigg will run the pod from 7am to 7pm during winter, but plan to hire a chef, extend operating hours and offer a dinner menu during summer.
Ms Dix and Mr Rigg have been providing hospitality services to the Whyalla community, including for the Whyalla Football League and Westline Speedway.
"It's exciting to have been given this opportunity - we can't wait to open the beachside café and provide great food and service to the community and visitors," Ms Dix said.
City of Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin congratulated A Little Fried on being selected after a tender a process.
"We are really looking forward to seeing the Foreshore Café Pod doors open, with the community and visitors alike back enjoying food and beverages down at our stunning foreshore," Mayor McLaughlin said.
Ms Dix said the plan was to offer much-loved café fare including, barista-made coffee, fish and chips, steak sandwiches and ice cream during the day, with the menu and operating hours being extended during summer.
"We're planning to get a qualified chef in so we can... have dinner time as well as breakfast and lunch... because in summer we're looking at opening for longer hours, like after seven o'clock [pm]," she said.
Ms Dix and Mr Rigg aimed to open the cafe pod around November 28 and to operate it seven days a week, with hours dependent on summer footfall.
"As well as utilising our wonderful team of skilled staff who currently service our other businesses, we will also aim to employ new locals to join our team," Ms Dix said.
Council would now work with A Little Fried to finalise and implement the fit-out of the pod, aiming to prioritise local tradespeople for jobs.
Ms Dix said A Little Fried would cease its Whyalla Football League and Westline Speedway canteen commitments towards the end of this year to focus on the new business.
