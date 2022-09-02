A major church-based aged care group has bought Whyalla's troubled Kindred Living seniors' home, guaranteeing more than 200 jobs.
Leading aged care service provider Helping Hand - part of the Uniting Church - confirmed that both the Helping Hand and Kindred Living boards had approved the deal.
The decision will mean that high-quality aged care services will remain in Whyalla and it secures the future of local staff.
Kindred Living had been previously rocked by issues relating to conditions experienced by seniors.
In November, 2021, Helping Hand took on the management of Kindred Living aged-care services, including its residential care homes and home-care services.
Helping Hand chief executive officer Chris Stewart said the decision was an outstanding outcome for Whyalla and would ensure a bright future for aged-care services in the region.
"We have worked hard to create a sustainable business model that delivers a high standard of care to those most vulnerable in the Whyalla community," he said.
"This decision will secure the employment for more than 200 staff in the region."
He said the acquisition would take place by November, coinciding with "the conclusion of the existing management agreement".
"Helping Hand is grateful to the community, including staff, residents, clients and families who have been patient and offered support in the past nine months," he said.
"There is much work to do in the next few months. Subject to all the approvals and other key criteria being satisfied, we are confident that the integration will go ahead as planned."
Helping Hand board chairwoman Professor Brenda Wilson said the Aged Care Royal Commission had raised concerns about access to aged-care services in the country.
"This includes older people from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds. Our expansion in Whyalla will enable Helping Hand to deliver services that significantly benefit older Australians in the region," she said.
"We are grateful for the support provided by the federal, Grey MP Rowan Ramsey, Giles MP Eddie Hughes and the Whyalla City Council."
Tim Weiss, chairman of Kindred Living, said aged-care services in country areas were "under pressure so this is a great result".
"We are delighted that Helping Hand has agreed to the acquisition, securing aged care services well into the future," he said.
Mr Stewart said it would be business as usual while the acquisition is completed and that Helping Hand would continue to work side-by-side with Kindred Living staff.
Helping Hand has residential-care homes in Clare, Port Pirie, Jamestown and throughout Adelaide.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
