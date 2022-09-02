Whyalla News

New era for Kindred Living aged care after sale to the Uniting Church's Helping Hand

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated September 2 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:40am
A new era beckons for Kindred Living aged care in Whyalla. Photo: Shutterstock

A major church-based aged care group has bought Whyalla's troubled Kindred Living seniors' home, guaranteeing more than 200 jobs.

