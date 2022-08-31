Discover what's on in Whyalla, districts

SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, September 3, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
BARGAIN BONANZA
Market Day
Saturday, September 3, Whyalla Uniting Church, cnr Peters and Barter streets, 9.30am-1.30pm, crafts, books, plants, bric-a-brac, tasty treats, produce, food and drinks, enquiries 8645 4036.
AND THEY'RE OFF
Whyalla Car Club
Saturday, September 3, Mullaquana Rd, gates open 3pm, racing 6pm, classes include ladies, juniors, modified and more, canteen and bar facilities, great night of racing.
REVVING UP
Peppercorn Market
Sunday, September 4, Whyalla Foreshore, 10am-2pm, Ada Ryan Gardens, Father's Day, car/bike display, boot sales, food stalls, live music, fun for the whole family.
WEEKLY FUN
Bingo, Cards
Tuesday, September 6, 27 Field St, Whyalla Playford, each Tuesday for over 55's, bingo starts 10.15am, then lunch, cards in afternoon, coffee and tea, heating and cooling, for information 0429 049 676.
SUM OF SUCCESS
Library hosts kids
Wednesday, September 7, every Wednesday in school term 4pm-5pm: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at the Whyalla Library for 12 to 16 year olds. Book through Eventbrite
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, September 10, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, September 10, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
RAISE AWARENESS
Roses in the Ocean Walk
Sunday, September 11, 8.30am-9.30am, raise awareness about suicide prevention, meet at Heidi's Cafe, 18 Forsyth St, Whyalla, then walk to foreshore where roses will be placed in the ocean, register at https://www.eventbrite.com.au
