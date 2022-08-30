Whyalla residents will play host to shipments of "green" hydrogen for commercial use in what is a "first" for South Australia.
Renewable hydrogen produced at Hydrogen Park South Australia, known as HyP SA, in Adelaide will be transported to the Upper Spencer Gulf city.
This will be an SA-first project showcasing the possibilities of locally-produced hydrogen.
It dovetails with plans by the state government to build a $593 million hydrogen plant and hub at Whyalla, possibly at Point Lowly.
To launch the latest project, a custom tube trailer will collect shipments of up to 370 kilograms of the renewable gas from HyP SA's plant at Tonsley Innovation District.
This will involve a partnership between Australian Gas Networks - part of Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) - and BOC, a Linde company.
The hydrogen will be used in the production of high-purity argon supplied to the steelworks and local industry.
It is the beginning of what is expected to be weekly deliveries to the Steel City and will position HyP SA as a major wholesale supplier of hydrogen in Australia.
The project is a glimpse into the possibilities of SA-produced hydrogen when the government delivers its Hydrogen Jobs Plan including the Whyalla hub.
The new Adelaide-based hydrogen supply chain will replace deliveries to BOC's South Australian customers from Victoria.
It will eliminate the costs associated with 117,000 kilometres in yearly transport and save about 122,000 kilograms of carbon emissions yearly.
The Tonsley site can produce about 175 tonnes of hydrogen yearly.
This is equal to the total gas use of about 1500 SA homes or tens of thousands of homes on a blended gas basis.
Premier Peter Malinauskas said the "exciting" project would help business to "push the frontiers of renewable hydrogen".
Energy Minister Tom Koutsantonis said HyP SA was the nation's biggests electrolyser and the first to deliver a renewable hydrogen blend to customers on the gas network.
Managing director for BOC South Pacific John Evans said his company would supply "green" hydrogen to residents as well as being zero-emissions fuel for energy, storage, transport and other industrial applications.
Chief executive officer of AGIG Craig de Laine said it was a "fantastic example of how electricity and gas infrastructure can work together to deliver a cleaner future".
"We are working on plans to deliver carbon-free, renewable hydrogen to our more than 450,000 customers who rely on gas in the state," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
