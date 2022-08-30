Whyalla News

Is this a preview of qualifying final? Tigers maul Roosters in last minor-round match

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 30 2022 - 5:41am, first published 3:48am
Roopena, pictured in heritage colours at their recent premiership reunion weekend, had a strong win against South Whyalla. Photo: Supplied

In what could be a preview of the qualifying final next weekend, Weeroona Bay defeated top-ranked team Central Whyalla by 14 points.

