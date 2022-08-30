In what could be a preview of the qualifying final next weekend, Weeroona Bay defeated top-ranked team Central Whyalla by 14 points.
The teams finished in the top two on the premiership ladder and will play each other again when the major round begins on Saturday.
Advertisement
The lead changed several times in the match at Memorial Oval last Saturday before the Tigers hung on in a tense last quarter.
Weeroona Bay 16-7 (103); Central 13-11 (89)
Both teams were undermanned and relied on younger players to fill the gaps. Conditions were good with a slight breeze.
Being the last minor round match of the season, players were spelled from the "dead rubber" because of injuries and work.
In a uniformly-strong performance, the Tigers were just too good with a couple of first-gamers doing their bit towards the win.
Half-back-onballer Jesse Marshall, of the Roosters, and team-mates, half-back Macorhin Rosalia and Marko Tansell, were hard to catch with Rosalia putting in his best game for the year.
But Central was unable to match the good, even spread of players in the Tigers outfit. Stars included last season's Jim Hewitson Medallist Steve Jackson and Aaron Rogers.
The winning team kicked straighter and had many goal-scorers.
Best for Weeroona Bay were Steven Jackson, Remy Starkey, Michael Baker, Kyle Stoldt, Chris Waugh and Josh Waugh. Lee Ringland kicked five goals and Anthony Jenkinson four.
Best for Central were Macorhin Rosalia, Jesse Marshall, Brendon Colson, Marko Tansell and Cooper Huish.
In the match under lights at Memorial Oval last Friday, West Whyalla beat North Whyalla by 37 points.
Dragons 16-6 (102); Magpies 10-5 (65)
Both teams were accurate in front of goals and evergreen West player Shannon Winders slotted six majors.
Best for West were Shannon Winders, Ben Butler, Elliott McNamara, Ryan Winders, Myles McNamara and Sean O'Connor.
Best for North were Jacob Todd, Nick Sanders, Michael Wendland, Damien Coyne and Jayden Guyer who kicked three goals.
Rebuilding plans probably were discussed at South Whyalla after the siren sounded at Bennett Oval on Saturday with the Demons soundly beaten by Roopena in their last match of the season.
Some solace could be taken from the fact that Roopena is a powerhouse and is expected to play a key role in the finals starting this weekend.
Advertisement
Roopena 20-24 (144); South 1-8 (14)
Best for the Roos were Clayton Mesecke, Ethan Toms, Austin Taylor, Adrian Lawson, Samuel Sullivan and Ryan Grimmond.
Mesecke, Taylor, Lawson and Kynan Buhlmann each kicked three goals.
Best for the Demons were Cody Pettiford, Blake Newsham, Corey Gibbons, Peter Eades and Gavin Jonker.
Roopena will take on West in the elimination final at Bennett Oval on Sunday.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.