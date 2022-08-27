Two steelworkers were thrilled to watch their son win Commonwealth Games gold on the other side of the world.
Kristen King and Rene Hoffman have taken some well-earned holidays in their long careers at the Liberty Primary Steel Whyalla Steelworks, but probably none as rewarding and exciting as their latest annual leave.
The couple took time off to see their son Leigh Hoffman create history for Australia as part of the gold-medal winning men's team sprint cycling team at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Coming up to his 42nd year at the steelworks, Rene works in the castors sections as an operator while Kristen has clocked up 25 years and now works as an inventory controller.
It was a chance for Kristen to see Leigh's latest triumph in the flesh as she and her mother Digna King travelled to England for the games.
"Our hearts just burst we are so super proud ... I am still crying," Kristen said.
"We were quite overwhelmed by the support we had from the community and everyone at the steelworks.
"We were unable to reply to all the messages, there were so many, and so many people got up in the early hours of the morning in Whyalla to watch it."
For Rene, working probably wasn't an option as he watched the qualifiers at 9pm at home in Whyalla and then got up at 3am for the final.
He watched Leigh and his team blitz the home-town favourite English team on their way to another Australian and Commonwealth Games record.
The team broke both records in qualifying and were coming off another win at the UCI Track Nations Cup in Glasgow.
Still battling jet leg and shaking with emotion when she arrived back in Whyalla, Kristen said that watching Leigh grab gold in front of 7000 was surreal.
It was only matched by the experience Rene had jumping up and down in the early hours of the morning as, it seemed, the whole of Whyalla and their steelworks' colleagues were up and cheering their boy.
Kristen said that Leigh's triumph, with teammates Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer, was a tribute to Whyalla's support and the Whyalla Cycling Club where 22-year-old Leigh began his journey almost 10 years ago.
Leigh's brother Lucas is also a talented cyclist who rides for Adelaide-based ROKiT Racing.
Along with Leigh's mountain of training and dedication, this high point in his career is also a nod to Rene and Kristen's support as they clock up thousands of kilometres every year, first taking Leigh to training in Adelaide before enrolling him in boarding school and now visiting him at the South Australian Sports Institute.
Among just a handful of Australians in the crowd at the games, Kristen and Digna were unable to reach Leigh immediately after the race, but caught up with him later.
"The noise was deafening and I my whole body was shaking with emotion and the buzz of the crowd," Kristen said.
"I tried to get down to his level and yelled to him, but he couldn't hear me it was so loud.
"Needless to say, nana was pretty proud when we did catch up to kiss and hug him to see his medal."
Leigh had the chance to show Dad his medal when he returned to Whyalla mid-August and then surprised Rene by giving him the watch he received for breaking the Commonwealth Games record.
"I had to keep that one secret and it was a wonderful surprise for Rene," Kristen said.
It was, however, just a flying visit for Leigh as he goes straight back into training for the October World Track Cycling Championships in France with an eye to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
