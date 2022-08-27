Whyalla News

Whyalla steelworks couple is linked to Commonwealth Games gold medallist Leigh Hoffman

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 27 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rene Hoffman and Kristen King with their son Leigh Hoffman on his return to Whyalla after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Supplied

Two steelworkers were thrilled to watch their son win Commonwealth Games gold on the other side of the world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.