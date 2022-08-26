The Crows made a flying visit to help Whyalla students measure the "science of football".
The Year 7 students at the new $100 million Whyalla Secondary College super-school were put to the test while hosting the Adelaide Crows Foundation for two days.
Foundation STEMfooty manager Katie Gloede was joined by AFLW recruit Niamh Kelly along with Sarah Constructions chief executive officer Adrian Esplin and project manager Terry Kildea.
The representatives of Sarah Constructions, which built the school, were thrilled to see the students in action.
About 200 students in eight classes were put through their paces, measuring the trajectory of a football, the length of kicks and monitoring heart rate and reaction.
The (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) STEMfooty program makes up half of the students' maths and science studies.
It combines classroom learning with experiences to introduce students to the maths and science principles which underpin football on and off the field.
Despite growth in STEM-related jobs, there has been a decline in student involvement in that area of study.
The emphasis on those subjects is hoped to boost involvement in their fields of employment.
STEMfooty manager Katie Gloede said that introducing students to such a program at the start of high school was important.
"The program challenges them to consider what a science or maths profession looks like," she said.
"Introducing them to these new ideas opens a world of possibilities for their future and hopefully encourages them to continue to choose STEM subjects through the rest of their education."
The foundation strives to build a stronger community for children and youth through the power of sport.
The foundation representatives hosted an afternoon tea and presented a signed AFLW guernsey.
The STEMfooty program is backed by the Industry, Innovation and Science Department.
Former West Coast footballer and Irish Gaelic football player Niamh Kelly was due to play her first game for the Crows against Melbourne at Glenelg Oval on Friday, August 26.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
