A young footballer continued his climb to the top as Roopena romped home against premiership rival West Whyalla on Saturday.
The fast-finishing Roos, including ruck-rover DJ Smith, defeated the Dragons for the second time in five weeks, having previously failed to topple the Dragons for 12 years.
Now in fourth position, Roopena will play third-placed West again in the knock-out elimination final on Sunday, September 4, and has strong claims to progress from there.
One of the stars of the 56-point win was Smith who is 17 and has the world at his feet, such are his unbelievable skills.
"He will go places if he wants to," said a club official.
A variable two-goal breeze favoured the Viscount Slim end or blew straight across the oval in beautiful weather with a sprinkle of rain.
The Roos swept the ball from defence to the forward lines repeatedly.
As a result, full-forward Kynan Buhlmann was able to kick four goals.
This time, under 18 star Kane Taylor was absent from the team, having played in the thirds at the weekend, but is expected to take the field for the league team in the finals. Several of the Dragons' young players were prominent and have good prospects.
Roopena 13-10 (88); West Whyalla 4-8 (32)
The Roos hope the win at Bennett Oval on Saturday is a premiership omen amid the club's 30-year celebrations for the 1990,1991 and 1992 three-peat premiership teams at the weekend.
Best for Roopena were Ethan Toms, Clayton Mesecke, Ryan Grimmond, Austin Taylor, Shannon Peel and Kane Grund.
Best for West were Harrison Maitland, Jake Winders, Ben Butler, Myles McNamara and Tyrese Frodsham-Coker.
On Friday night under lights at Memorial Oval, Weeroona Bay defeated North Whyalla by 97 points.
Weeroona Bay 18-10 (118); North 3-3 (21)
Best for the Tigers were Steven Jackson, Michael Baker, Remy Starkey, Jake Beinke, Damon Rigg and Dylan Mckerlie. Anthony Jenkinson kicked six goals.
Best for the Magpies were Cody Smith, Jacob Todd, Jake Marano, Ryan Skinner and Nick Sanders.
After a gallant draw the previous week, South Whyalla was no match for a rampaging Central Whyalla at Memorial Oval on Saturday.
The Roosters 22-21 (153); the Demons 1-1 (7)
Best for Central were Marko Tansell, Nick Dejonge, Sam Marshall, Mitchell Schwerdt and Macorhin Rosalia. Scott Collison kicked six goals while Marko Tansell and Mitchell Schwerdt each had three.
Best for South were Blake Newsham, Cody Pettiford, Peter Eades, Mehaan Krrish Rajkumar and Luke Schubert.
Next round will see West take on North in what will probably be a one-sided affair favouring the Dragons.
The match will be at Memorial Oval under lights on Friday night. Looking at form this season, it seems that Roopena should easily account for South at Bennett Oval on Saturday.
The match-of-the-round will be the clash between Weeroona Bay and Central, both coming off big wins previously.
The match will be at Memorial Oval on Saturday.
The premiership ladder is dominated by Central followed by Weeroona Bay second, West third and Roopena fourth.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
