One of Whyalla's best-ever footballers, Harry Huber, led the storm of memories surrounding Roopena Football Club's "golden years"
Huber was a guest on Saturday for the 30-year reunions of the three-peat 1990, 1991 and 1992 premierships.
Described as a "ruckman who played like a rover", Huber captained the Roos to seven grand finals in a row in the Whyalla Football League between 1984 and 1993.
His team won five premierships in that time and in one grand final Huber kicked eight goals in his fleet-footed, "smaller man" style.
The club had its greatest era at this time after being founded in 1968 and having previously been "easybeats" for many seasons.
The day started with today's A grade players wearing a replica premiership guernsey against West Whyalla with the three-in-a-row players' names all listed on the shirt.
Roopena 13-10 (88) defeated premiership rival West Whyalla 4-8 (32) at Bennett Oval. Activities then moved to the clubrooms for a night of memories and more stories to be told.
The night was a huge success with about 200 people attending. Guests travelled from as far away as Singapore.
Official Nathan Head said the whole weekend had been a huge success for the club.
"When you think that this was 30 years ago and the fact that only a small percentage of the people involved still live in town, to get those numbers to the club was amazing, " he said.
The formalities ended with the match-worn guernsey being auctioned to raise a lot more money than first anticipated. To see today's players "get around that was terrific", he said.
Darryl "Jock" Sleep and his wife Teresa had the shock of their lives when the club surprised them and announced that they had named the Beer Garden at the club in the their honor.
Sleep grew up at the club - from Joey to a fully-fledged, life-long Roo.
He started in the under 10s in 1968 and has been though everything this club has been through, from not winning a game for years upon years to all the glory years of the 1980s and 1990s. He has played, coached and been on the board and the football and cricket committees and through the latest back-to-back flags in 2009 and 2010 when he was head of football and finally saw all his sacrifices and hard work pay off.
His wife, Teresa, has not been forgotten here - she has been an integral part of the furniture for most of her life also.
There has not been a trophy night, annual dinner or fundraiser that Teresa has not played her part in.
The club would not be standing where it is today without their work.
The beer garden will be forever named The Daryl Jock and Teresa Sleep Beer Garden.
.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
