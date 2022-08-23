He started in the under 10s in 1968 and has been though everything this club has been through, from not winning a game for years upon years to all the glory years of the 1980s and 1990s. He has played, coached and been on the board and the football and cricket committees and through the latest back-to-back flags in 2009 and 2010 when he was head of football and finally saw all his sacrifices and hard work pay off.

