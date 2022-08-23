The Variety bash rolled into Whyalla with the town getting all revved up over the arrival.
Cars were on show on August 19 at the Airport Motel for locals to check them out and participants swelled the population of the town for a night.
More than 70 car crews took part in the fundraising drive, which started at the Brickworks on August 13 and travelled through e, Roxby Downs, Ceduna, Kimba and Whyalla before finishing on August 20 in Tanunda.
Participants travelled 2469 kilometres around the state before the Barossa Valley finish, coining the name "Town to Tannins".
The first bash was in 1985 when adventurer Dick Smith took a group of friends for a drive dubbed 'The Bourke to Burketown Bash'.
In the past 33 years the SA Bash has raised more than $47 million to help children who are sick, disadvantaged or living with disability.
Organisers hop to raise more than $1.5 million for South Australian children in need this year, and bring economic benefit to regional areas of South Australia through supplies, meals and accommodation as well as presenting grant funding throughout the State.
