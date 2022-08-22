Sunday's crowd at the Whyalla Show was the biggest for about 15 years, according to show president Cr Tamy Pond.
The two-day event started at 10am on Saturday and, apart from a sprinkle of rain, the weather was perfect.
The many stalls, rides and attractions were popular with families, but teenagers and young people turned out in force for the fireworks spectacular on Saturday night.
"Crowd numbers were up compared with previous years and I don't think I have seen a Sunday like that for 15 years," Cr Pond said.
"With good weather, it brings the crowd.
"We advertise ourselves as a family-friendly event. We had more teenagers and young adults for the night program, but the days belonged to families."
She said revellers had provided "amazing feedback" about first-time attraction Dinkum Dinosaurs.
Each performance was watched by a bumper crowd.
The many hard-working volunteers involved in the show had a pat on the back for Darcy's Travelling Farm which hosted free Clydesdale horse trolley rides and showed off baby alpacas, pigs, chickens and goats.
"Thanks to the volunteers for backing me and there's a reminder: We can always appreciate more help," Cr Pond said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
