Whyalla News

Fireworks spectacular lures teens and young adults to Whyalla Show on Saturday night

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 22 2022 - 8:23am, first published 6:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MOVE: Two 'lions' and a 'ringmaster' travelled the showgrounds as Almost Tame.

Sunday's crowd at the Whyalla Show was the biggest for about 15 years, according to show president Cr Tamy Pond.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.