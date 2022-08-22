Whyalla News

Emergency services tackle Whyalla house fire

SH
By Sharon Hansen
Updated August 22 2022 - 3:24am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services tackle Whyalla house fire

A man has suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation after the house he was occupying went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.