Emergency services tackle Whyalla house fire

A man has suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation after the house he was occupying went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Whyalla emergency services and police attended the scene of a house fire on Noble Street, Whyalla Stuart, just before 5am on August 21 which was reported by a neighbour.
Fire crews arrived to find the house fully alight with the occupant in the backyard attempting to put out the flames. He was taken to Whyalla hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.
Fire cause investigators attended the scene with Noble Street closed between Flinders Avenue and Bevan Crescent for a few hours.
SA Police are asking anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the street in the early hours of the morning, or has CCTV or dashcam that may assist the investigation, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
