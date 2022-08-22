Last days for dog, cat rego and management plan

Having a strategy to deal with Whyalla's dog and cat management is crucial in meeting the community's needs, which is why the council is seeking feedback on a new plan.
The City of Whyalla has one final stage to complete its Animal Management Plan 2022-2027, with feedback being sought from residents on the plan and its three main objectives.
There three main points in the plan are:
The plan has been built to provide a service which focuses on commitments such as community education.
Residents can access the plan and provide feedback online at the council's website, email council@whyalla.sa.gov.au or post to PO Box 126, Whyalla, 5600.
Hard copies of the plan are also available at the Civic Centre and Whyalla Public Library.
The consultation finishes on Wednesday, August 31.
Time is running out for dog and cat owners to register their animals for the coming 12 months.
Council registration fees are applicable with rebates applied for animals which are de-sexed and microchipped.
To register your cat or dog visit the Dogs and Cats Online website at www.dogsandcatsonline.com.au and use a credit or debit card for payment.
Payments can also be made at the council office in Darling Terrace, if people prefer.
For more information on dogs and cats, visit dogandcatboard.com.au or whyalla.sa.gov.au.
