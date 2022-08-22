Whyalla News

Final chance for Whyalla's dog, cat rego and management plan

By Sharon Hansen
August 22 2022
Last days for dog, cat rego and management plan

Having a strategy to deal with Whyalla's dog and cat management is crucial in meeting the community's needs, which is why the council is seeking feedback on a new plan.

Sharon Hansen

