A fire at the Whyalla steelworks on Thursday was caused "accidentally", say fire-fighters.
Thick black smoke billowed from the blaze in an oil pit at the GFG Alliance plant just before 4pm.
As misty rain fell, the flames were put out within about 20 minutes by about 30 fire-fighters from the Metropolitan Fire Service and Country Fire Service.
Four MFS trucks, including a command vehicle, arrived at the scene as well as one CFS truck.
The smoke quickly dissipated as the fire-fighters hosed the flames with water.
The incident was downgraded to two MFS trucks and four fire-fighters soon after.
A spokesman for the company described the site of the fire as a "process wash oil pit".
"Operations were impacted in the immediate vicinity of the fire, but broader operations are running as normal," he said.
The OneSteel site is owned by British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's family company GFG Alliance.
Mr Gupta was believed to be flying to Whyalla in response to the incident.
The steelworks have turned strong profits, but the site is known to be in need of improvements.
The plant is the lifeblood of the city with hundreds of people working there.
Mr Gupta took over the steelworks after it was put into administration as the then Arrium company.
