Whyalla News

Fire-fighters say fierce blaze in oil pit at Whyalla steelworks was caused by accident.

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLAZE: A fire-fighter tackles the blaze at the Whyalla steelworks with a hose.

A fire at the Whyalla steelworks on Thursday was caused "accidentally", say fire-fighters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.