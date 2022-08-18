Update: 5.07pm
A company spokesman said GFG Alliance could can confirm that Metropolitan Fire Service crews were at the steelworks and had helped to put out the fire which happened in a process wash oil pit.
"Operations were impacted in the immediate vicinity of the fire, but broader operations are running as normal," he said.
Update: 4:55pm
A Country Fire Service spokesperson said that the fire was under control, but emergency services were still on the scene.
"We have five trucks on the scene with around 30 firefighters," the spokesperson said.
"Details about the fire will be finalised after the blaze is finished, but it's all under control."
Earlier: "There were no staff in the area at the time and we can confirm all team members are safe.
"The fire has been put out and we will now work to investigate the cause."
Flames have erupted at the Whyalla steelworks.
The blaze was seen by residents about 4pm as fire-fighters went to the scene.
Black smoke was billowing from bright red flames at an oil pit.
Rain fell about the same time.
The OneSteel site is owned by British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's family company GFG Alliance.
Mr Gupta is believed to be flying to Whyalla in response to the disaster.
The steelworks have been turning strong profits, but the plant is known to be in need of improvements.
The plant is the lifeblood of the city with hundreds of people working there.
Mr Gupta took over the steelworks after it was put into administration as the then Arrium company.
At the time, the then prime minister and former state premier visited the site while promising financial backing for the renewal.
The plant has been linked to a planned $593 million hydrogen plant that could help produce "green" steel.
