Black smoke and flames pour from coke ovens area as incident hits the Whyalla steelworks

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:54am
LEADER: Steelworks owner Sanjeev Gupta is believed to be flying to Whyalla in response to the disaster.

Flames have erupted at the Whyalla steelworks.

