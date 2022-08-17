Men-on-stilts, sideshows, 'lions and elephants' and all other creatures great and small ... this is the bill for the weekend's two-day Whyalla Show.
The show will be will be bigger and better than ever. It follows the 50th event staged against the odds in 2021 after a break in 2020 because of COVID-19.
A major attraction amid the celebrations will be the Dinkum Dinosaurs which have never before been seen in the city.
It will involve a stage show as well as petting zoo.
Other stars will include the Amazing Drumming Monkeys, Circus Elements and the incredible stilt-walkers who will roam the showgrounds, creating mischief and sparking some giggles.
Back again will be the free Clydesdale horse trolley rides after quite a saga relating to their ownership.
They were last seen in 2019 as Darcy's Travelling Farm then owner Ross Story retired and sold the business to Dreamtime Tours, of Quorn, which was tracked down by show organisers to bring back the horses.
A life-size elephant called Eesha will be on display and the "two lions and ringmaster" of Almost Tame will present themselves in costume.
The traditional competitions for produce will go ahead and traders will show their wares.
Show society president Cr Tamy Pond said about 100 stalls had been booked inside and outside.
The Whyalla News recalls a huge hall being used to house some of the stalls with great trade displays.
The show will run from 10am to 10pm on Saturday, August 20, and 10am to 3pm on Sunday, August 21.
A fireworks spectacular on the oval at 8pm will mark the closing stages of the first day of activities on Saturday.
During the program, music will be performed by Jack Daw, Maria and Blake, Gavin Chandler and Emma Taylor.
Two official openings - one on each morning - will be billed as the Voice of the Show and will be hosted by Deputy Mayor Phill Stone.
Sponsors include GFG-SRG Global, L&H, Aquest Electrical, Coates Hire, Whyalla City Council, Signarama, Southern Cross Austereo, Radio 5AU 1242 and Magic 105.9, Veolia, Showmen's Guild, Shiell Party Hire, Blackwoods, Bensons Showbags, MM Electrical, Whyalla Bird Society and Apache Paint and Print.
The organisers work hard to create lasting memories for adults and, especially, children who attend the extravaganza.
Once again, the sideshows and carnival rides will provide entertainment for young old.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
