When I am an old woman, I shall wear purple,
With a red hat that doesn't go and doesn't suit me.
So read the opening lines of English writer Jenny Joseph's poem, Warning, which inspires a global network of over-50s women who celebrate "growing old disgracefully".
The Red Hats were founded in America in 1997 to provide mutual support for older women through activities such as crafts, games, theatre, cinema trips and music and getting to know those from other chapters.
"It is a sisterhood group - we leave our worries behind and we enjoy each other with good conversation and a laugh, so good for the soul," said Queen Diane Moellner.
Whyalla members of the Red Hats marked their 10th Birthday at the Breeze Bistro in Essington Lewis Avenue, on Wednesday, August 10.
The Queen said this was a popular venue for the group, their go-to place for good food, wonderful service and where they can come together in private to enjoy birthdays, special occasions or just pop in for a coffee or meal together.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
