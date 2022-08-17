The race for the leadership of Whyalla is wide open with the decision of Mayor Clare McLaughlin to step down at the council elections later this year.
Her retirement left open an opportunity for Deputy Mayor Phill Stone who told of his plans to nominate for the role.
Another possible candidate, former acting mayor and businessman Tom Antonio, said he was undecided about whether to contest the position.
Ms McLaughlin defeated Mr Antonio for the mayoralty in 2018 and has served one term in the soon-to-be-vacated role.
She thanked everyone who supported her in the past four years.
"It has been particularly rewarding being able to work with my fellow elected members and Whyalla City Council staff - we have achieved some great outcomes for Whyalla," she said.
"I look forward to seeing who forms our next council and the achievements they can introduce in what is an exciting time for our city."
Mr Stone said his my past three years working with Ms McLaughlin as deputy mayor "has set me up well to progress council's vision for Whyalla".
"My passion for the city remains as strong as ever. I will commit to continue working to diversify Whyalla's economy while striving to improve services for the community," he said.
"Ms McLaughlin established unequalled relationships with state and federal governments and other political parties. This resulted in successful funding opportunities and support for various projects.
"Council adopted long-term masterplans to further develop the Whyalla Foreshore and Whyalla Recreation Centre which will require experienced leadership to bring to fruition."
He said he would advocate for much-needed affordable housing, new aged-care facilities and better medical services.
"Whyalla is on the cusp of exciting development with a hydrogen production industry in the planning stages," he said.
"We must be ready to take advantage of benefits that are expected to be generated.
"The next four years will be another challenging period, particularly with budget pressures, but I am ready for the challenge to achieve successful outcomes for our residents."
Mr Antonio, who also stood for the seat of GIles at the state election earlier this year, was asked by The Whyalla News whether he would nominate for mayor and he replied: "I cannot answer that ... when they release the nominations, we will all find out who is running or not."
Nominations for the elections will open on Tuesday, August 23. Find out more: https://bit.ly/3PzapzG
