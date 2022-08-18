Whyalla News

Steel records big win in Whyalla soccer

Updated August 18 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:00am
Steel Uniteds young striker Mitchell Boehm, controls the ball against Westlands on Saturday. He scored three goals in an 11-2 victory. Picture - Robert Woodland.

On Saturday, Steel United hosted Westlands United in round 15 of the Jim Lawrenson league championship.

