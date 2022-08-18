Steel records big win in Whyalla soccer

On Saturday, Steel United hosted Westlands United in round 15 of the Jim Lawrenson league championship.
The reserves saw Steel run out 2-0 winners in a tight game, with Steel veteran Darrin Veart bagging both goals for Steel.
Advertisement
The A grade started in overcast conditions, with referee Masters in charge. Westlands kicked off to the club end against the breeze.
Steel dominated the early stages, their first chance came when Bambridge supplied a cross which found Johnston, who put his effort wide.
Steel playmaker McNeish, combined well with Green and Watt, Watt cut the ball back finding Green in space, he hit a low shot into the bottom corner to open the scoring for the hosts.
Green was soon in the thick of the action once again, after Johnston and Michaelides combined down the wing, Michaelides cross found Green, but his effort was high and wide of the target.
It was all Steel at this point, Johnston, Green, Watt and McNeish were providing plenty of drive, Thompson and Boehm up forward were looking dangerous. Holland and Barr were working overtime in the Westlands defence, and goalkeeper Hoffmann was permanently on his toes, and was kept busy.
Steel won a free kick, Johnston hit his shot at Hoffmann in the Westlands goal, who made the save at the second attempt.
Steel veteran Ledington found Watt in space with a fantastic pass, Watt in turn found the feet of Thompson who had an easy tap in to score Steel's second goal.
Westlands were getting numbers behind the ball, which allowed Steel to continue to possess the ball through the midfield.
Dangerous Steel youngster Boehm found some space, but he put his shot high and wide.
A rare Westlands counter attack saw Robinson run at the Steel defence, it took a timely tackle from Steel captain Green to avert the danger.
Westlands pegged one back when Warren found Dunbar, he turned his defender and slotted it nicely past Moffatt in the Steel goal to make it 2-1.
Westlands had another chance just before half time when Robison found Ervine, who put his effort wide.
Steel went into the break 2-1 up, having dominated possession for large parts, but to their credit, Westlands had hung in their and made a game of it.
Johnston was involved in a couple of early chances, one was a decent shot he hit just wide, and the second after a nice run down the wing, his cut back across the six yard box beat everybody.
Steel defender Fay, put a nice ball into the path of Boehm, his effort hit the post, but he didn't have to wait long to make amends, as Michaelides and Watt produced a fantastic one, two, the Michealides cross found the head of Boehm, who took his chance well to make it 3-1.
Alex Watt found the feet of Thompson, he was bought down in the box, referee Masters had no hesitation in giving the penalty.
Green smashed the spot kick, but Hoffmann was up to it, making the save, but the assistant referee flagged, after a brief consultation, it was deemed that Hoffmann came off his line, Green retook the penalty and made no mistake, to make it 4-1 to Steel.
Advertisement
Dunk had an opportunity to pull one back, he was through with only Moffatt in the Steel goal to beat, but Moffatt came off his line well to block the effort.
Steel were now on a roll, Boehm made a great run at the Westlands defence, he cut the ball back nicely to find Thompson who had an easy tap in to make it 5-1. Johnston found Thompson but Willy Gibbs was there to make a timely intercept and save the day.
Boehm once again turned provider, when he found Green, who tucked it away nicely for Steel's sixth goal. Steel defender Bambridge, made a run into the Westlands penalty area, he was bought down, the penalty give. Johnston took it well hitting the corner, giving Hoffmann no chance, making it 7-1.
A superb ball from Green found Boehm, who under immense pressure from a couple of defenders, finished well to make it 8-1.
Johnston set up Thompson, who took his chance well to make it 9-1, and after some great build up Michealides found Johnston, who had an easy tap in to score Steel's 10th.
Michealides was bought down in the penalty are, Boehm took it, he slotted it home nicely, to bring up his hat-trick and scoring Steel's 11th for the afternoon.
Advertisement
In the dying minutes Dunk produced a great effort, his well taken goal soared past Moffatt to make the final score Steel 11 v Westlands 2.
Steel dominated but the undermanned Westlands never gave up and played it out in great spirit right to the final whistle.
In the reserves Lions ran out easy 21-1 winners, the ever dangerous Houston bagged 11 goals, Lion young gun Stewart scored 4, Fay, Thomas-Hunt, Coulter, Eades, Masters and Kurt Velthuizen-Kuchel all on the scoresheet.
The seniors kicked off with Paterson the man in charge.
Lions had a couple of forward forays, before Sullivan for Croatia, went on a withering run, beat his defender and struck a nice effort past Welgraven in the Lions goal to open the scoring.
Lions were on the attack, and a Croatia clearance, caught a deflection, Kinnear was in the right spot to pounce to level the scores at 1-1.
Advertisement
Jordan V-Kuchel was providing plenty of drive, he found Hazeal from a corner who put his effort wide. Gonzales was proving a handful for the Croatia defence, he found some space, but he put his effort against the post.
Lions defender Knox, put a ball through, Hazeal dummied it, it ran straight into the path of Gonzales who beat the offside trap and tucked it away nicely to make it 2-1 to the hosts.
Croatia's Todd hit a nice shot from long range, it took a good save by Welgraven in the Lions goal to keep Croatia at bay. Dangerous Croatia forward Faulds hit a decent shot with Welgraven off his line, it took disciplined Lions defence to clear the effort from the goal line.
Hazeal outpaced his defender to hit a shot past Tudhope in the Croatia goal to make it 3-1, and soon after Kinnear was denied another goal for Lions when his effort hit the cross bar. Just prior to half time, a dangerous ball into the Lions penalty area was handled by Kinnear, it deflected into the path of Kelly who slotted it away as Paterson was blowing his whistle to give a spot kick. After consultation with his assistant (Marinkovich), it was decided to pay the advantage and the goal to Kelly stood, making it 3-2 to Lions at the halftime break.
Lions started the second half well, A Hazeal cross found Nielsen, his header was cleared off the line by a defender with Tudhope beaten.
Soon after Lions scored again, after a Jordan V-Kuchel corner found it's way into the back of the net, to make it 4-2.
Advertisement
Lions continued to press, Nielsen hit a hard shot straight at Tudhope who made the save. Hazeal was through on goal, Tudhope came out and made a fine save to deny the Lions captain. Hazeal turned provider when he found Gonzales in space, Gonzales took his chance well to make it 5-2 to the hosts.
Gonzales was in the action again, but this time Tudhope had to produce a fine save to deny the dangerous forward.
To their credit, Croatia never gave up, Faulds produced a fine run at the Lions defence, beat his defender, but put his shot just wide.
Lions defender Clark got on the scoresheet after a scramble to make it 6-2, and Kinnear completed the scoring when a long range shot went in off the post to make it 7-2 to Lions on the day.
Lions were good, they passed it around nicely, Croatia have definitely improved as the season has progressed, and credit to Antun Matacin and the lads at Croatia for never giving up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.