The journey of tennis legend Evonne Goolagong's legendary Wimbeldon win in 1971 is set to hit Iron Triangle stages.
On July 2 of that year, Goolagong, aged 19, went from an small country town athlete with talent to an all-round champion.
Advertisement
The play "Sunshine Super Girl" charts this time, her hard work and enthusiasm in taking on the world's best and becoming a global tennis star.
The play, written and directed by Yorta Yorta and Gunaikurnai theatremaker Andrea James, will premiere at the Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie, and the Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla as part of a South Australian regional season.
Goolagong came from a humble background and overcame challenges and societal barriers to become the No. 1 women's tennis player in the world.
The girl from the bush (and the backing of a farming town) dared to dream and found herself on the biggest stages of world tennis.
"It is a privilege for us to tour Sunshine Super Girl to two of our major regional theatres for the South Australian premiere," Country Arts SA Chief Executive Anthony Peluso said.
" After all, who didn't dust off their racquet and aspire to be just like Evonne!
"Sunshine Super Girl celebrates our sporting history, champions Australian talent in theatre productions and highlights how a determined spirit can achieve great things.
"This will be an ace night seeing this inspirational and fun theatre. Make it a doubles night and bring your friends to celebrate a tremendous part of our history."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.