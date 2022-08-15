Whyalla News

Charity opens new world for wheelchair-bound boy, thanks to charity backed by his Mum

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 15 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:23am
NEW WORLD: Joseph Burgess will be able to get around in a wheelchair-accessible car, thanks to a charity backed by his mother Sue Burgess.

A whole new world will be opened to a 16-year-old wheelchair-bound boy in Whyalla.

