A whole new world will be opened to a 16-year-old wheelchair-bound boy in Whyalla.
Joseph Burgess needed a new wheelchair-accessible car because the previous vehicle had become unsuitable.
Advertisement
So children's charity Variety stepped in to buy him the new form of transport.
The gift will be announced at a dinner at the Westlands Hotel in Whyalla on Friday, August 19, after the arrival of the much-travelled Variety Bash cars.
The fundraising journey is expected to put up about $2.5 million this year for sick, disadvantaged and special-needs children.
Joseph's mother, Sue Burgess, usually takes part in the Bash, but was unable to do so this year because of Joseph's precarious health condition.
She said Variety was organising the new wheelchair-accessible car for her son in Adelaide.
"We cannot wait - it is exciting," she said.
"Joseph was born with a condition similar to cerebral palsy and has had seizures since 12 months of age.
"Developmentally, he is six to 12 months of age, even through chronologically he is 16 years old.
"He needs round-the-clock care. Last year he spent 20 weeks in the Women's and Children's Hospital with acute pancreatitis and complications due to issues with his feeding tube into his intestine.
"We are best friends with the staff on the adolescent ward.
"It is like we go back to family every so often."
The Bash cars, as part of their long journey, will travel from Kimba to Whyalla, arriving on August 19 to stay overnight, then will finish the route in Tanunda on Saturday, August 20.
Mrs Burgess and her husband Les are doing their bit for the charity through a fundraising Whyalla Calendar which is sponsored by business and Whyalla City Council.
She is calling for people to send photographs of landmarks, people, places and events so they can be put up for selection for the calendar.
The deadline for entries on whyallacalendar@gmail.com is August 31 after which the photographs will be displayed on Facebook and the public invited to pick the best 13 for the calendar.
"All the money that comes through the calendar will go straight to Variety," Mrs Burgess said.
"It has been brilliant. We have had so much support. The council has supported printing for the past four years and we have been able to get business involved in the past couple of years.
Advertisement
"Any new business wanting to join the fundraising is welcome to contact me on 0488 092 496."
The calendar will cost $20 for a cause close to Sue and Joseph's heart.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.