Roosters stave off the fast-finishing Roos for five-point win in Whyalla football league

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:23am
Fast-finishing Roopena just fell short of victory in an exciting match against Central Whyalla on Friday.

