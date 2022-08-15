Fast-finishing Roopena just fell short of victory in an exciting match against Central Whyalla on Friday.
The Whyalla Football League match under lights at Bennett Oval was a story of two halves before the Roosters clinched the win by five points.
Central 8-5 (53); Roopena 7-6 (48)
The Roosters were on top in the first half and led by a couple of goals at half-time.
But the Roos rallied through man-sized 17-year-old David Smith in the middle and young team-mates Ethan Toms and Jackson Grindell.
Roopena and Central were locked on the same score in the final quarter.
The Roosters went "coast-to-coast" to score a goal with minutes remaining. This was followed by a point to the Roos and then the final siren.
Central's Clifford Pickhaver-Tupe and Scott Collison, who rarely missed in amassing three goals, led the way for the victors.
Best for the Roosters were Marko Tansell, Clifford Pickhaver-Tupe, Matthew Woolford, Hamish Quirk and Dwayne Colson.
Best for the Roos were David Smith, Ethan Toms, Austin Taylor, Jordan Henderson-Ewings and Clayton Mesecke who kicked three goals.
In the Family Day match at Memorial Oval on Saturday, South Whyalla managed to score its first and only premiership point in a thrilling draw against North Whyalla.
The Demons 7-2 (44); the Magpies 5-14 (44)
North may have kicked away the game with inaccuracy, having 10 more scoring shots than its opponent.
It was a "ding-dong" battle with each team taking the lead in the final quarter.
Amid desperate defending by both clubs, South was in front for most of the final term, then North was up followed by a Demons' goal to seal the draw.
It was a mighty effort by South to chalk up a number next to its name on the premiership ladder.
At Bennett Oval on Saturday, Weeroona Bay had a commanding win against premiership rival West Whyalla.
Weeroona Bay 14-14 (98); West Whyalla 2-9 (21)
The Tigers pounced in the first half to have 5-8 on the board to the Dragons four points at the long break.
They then piled on another nine goals by the final siren.
Anthony Jenkinson starred with six goals for Weeroona Bay.
Best for the Tigers were Steven Jackson, Kyle Stoldt, Adam Nicol, Jenkinson, Dylan Harris and Jake Beinke.
Best for the Dragons were Myles McNamara, Shannon Winders, Ben Haseldine, Cody Blake, Elliott McNamara and Harrison Maitland.
