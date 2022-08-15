Police nab alleged drink drivers, thieves

A Whyalla man will be summonsed to face court after he allegedly crashed a car while intoxicated.
The 20-year-old man, who was reported for drink driving and aggravated driving without due care, allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.218.
On Sunday, August 14, at about 12.45am, SA Police attended a single car crash at the intersection of Broadbent Terrace and Norrie Avenue, Whyalla Norrie.
Police found the driver of a Nissan four-wheel drive which was damaged severely.
The man was issued with a 12-month loss of licence and had his vehicle impounded for 28 days.
A 35-year-old woman has lost her licence for six months after she was reported for allegedly drink driving.
On Tuesday, August 2, SA Police stopped a vehicle on Galpin Street at about 3.45am, where the driver was given a breath test.
The Whyalla woman allegedly returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.127.
She was reported for drink driving, had her car impounded for 28 days and is set to be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
SA Police have arrested two men following an investigation into break-ins which occurred around the Whyalla area.
A a 39-year-old Whyalla Stuart man and a 29-year-old man have been arrested for allegedly being involved in a number of break-ins and thefts from cars late last month.
On Saturday, July 30, police went to a house in Whyalla Stuart and arrested the men, charging them with numerous offences including theft, illegal interference of a motor vehicle and breach of firearms regulations.
To reduce chances of becoming a victim of theft, use the following security tips:
- Detail: If anyone has information regarding these or any other crimes, they can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
