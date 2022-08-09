Young Roopena forward Kane Taylor had a brilliant weekend in the Whyalla Football League.
Taylor kicked his 100th goal in the under 18 competition on the night of Friday, August 5.
Advertisement
He then played in the league team on Saturday to kick three goals to help the club defeat premiership rival Weeroona Bay.
No doubt Taylor's head was still spinning from the night before when he became only the fifth Roos player to score a century and the club's first indigenous member to do so.
Roopena put in a four-quarter, high-pressure performance to beat Weeroona Bay by 33 points at Bennett Oval.
Roos 10-13 (73); Tigers 5-10 (40).
The result means Roopena has beaten or narrowly lost to the three teams above it on the ladder and is now a genuine premiership threat.
The Roos lost to last year's premier Central Whyalla by nine points, defeated West Whyalla narrowly and has now beaten Weeroona Bay in its best performance of the year.
Roopena had not had the Tigers measure for a long time.
Weeroona Bay had a few players out when the match started in blustery weather.
The three-goal breeze favoured the Westland end.
The Roos adapted to the conditions quickly and won around the contests, tackling fiercely when they did not have the ball.
The Tigers came within 10 points in the third quarter when they kicked with the wind, but the Roos kicked away.
Roopena's Kane Grund, playing across half-back and in the ruck, was probably best-on-ground, stopping attacks time and again.
Clayton Mesecke and Simon Tetlow controlled the midfield until Tetlow came off with a knee injury.
Up-and-coming lads who were "blooded" last year, including Jones, Karsson and Lawson, caught the eye.
In the ruck for Weeroona Bay, Rowan Mitchell continued to show his ability with a strong performance.
Best for the Roos were Mesecke, Ethan Toms, Grund, Luke Karssen, David Smith and Taylor.
Best for the Tigers were Mitchell, Kyle Stoldt, Anthony Jenkinson, Nick Gale, Remy Starkey and Jake Beinke.
Advertisement
At Memorial Oval on Saturday, Central 14-7 (91) defeated North Whyalla 3-5 (23).
Best for the Roosters were Jackson Taylor, Sam Marshall, Nick Sims, Nick Dejonge and Samuel Ellis.
Scott Collison kicked six goals.
Best for the Magpies were Jake Marano, Nick Sanders, Cody Smith, Jason Lukich and Matthew Kirchner.
At Bennett Oval on Sunday, West 11-12 (78) defeated South Whyalla 5-5 (35).
Best for the Dragons were Harrison Maitland, Elliott McNamara, Brannan Everett, Shannon Winders, Dakoda Frodsham-Press and Jake Winders.
Advertisement
McNamara bagged six goals.
Best for the Demons were Luke Schubert, Blake Newsham, Zachary Leverington, Alex Barns-Tripp, Cody Pettiford and Scott Clark.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.