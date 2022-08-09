Whyalla News

Whyalla under 18 footballer scores century on Friday then kicks three in seniors next day

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 9 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 10:34am
MILESTONE: Kane Taylor notched up a century of goals for Roopena in under 18 football on Friday.

Young Roopena forward Kane Taylor had a brilliant weekend in the Whyalla Football League.

