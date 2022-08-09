British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's SIMEC Mining will perform crucial maintenance at its pelletising plant in a "cold" shutdown.
The plant is near the wharf at the Whyalla steelworks and provides iron-ore pellets for the steel-making process as well as for export to Asia, including China and Japan.
Advertisement
Aimed at improving the plant's performance, the work will start at noon on Saturday, August 13, and is expected to take 35 days to finish.
The work, which will involve about 350 contractors and workers, will allow maintenance to be undertaken in areas that are usually inaccessible because of heat.
A spokesperson said this was part of the company's ongoing investment in magnetite-ore processing to deliver improved plant reliability, efficiency and performance while delivering associated environmental benefits, including dust reduction in the plant.
While the work would significantly improve the performance of the plant in the longer term, the shutdown might also result in:
The company said it wanted to cooperate with residents to minimise impact on the community from its operations and that it appreciated feedback to help with improvements.
"We have an extensive COVID-19 management program in place to ensure the safety of our workers and the broader community," the spokesperson said.
If residents wanted more information or had feedback or concerns regarding the company's operations, they should contact community and stakeholder engagement advisor Denise Sharp on 0447 039 358.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.