Whyalla residents tasted national fame when the city hosted a visit by Miriam Margolyes for ABC television's Australia Unmasked show.
Ms Margolyes, in her unique style, asked why the future of the city rested in the hands of one man - British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta who owns the Whyalla steelworks.
Advertisement
She spoke to electrical retailer and former acting mayor Tom Antonio about how the one-time Arrium steelworks had been put into administration and that for him "closure was not an option".
She then won a special interview with Mr Gupta inside the steelworks.
Mr Gupta good-naturedly fielded her questions and outlined the future of the plant, saying investments would lead to the production of "green" steel.
She then travelled to the Lock school where a sports day was taking place and again asked whether residents were getting a "fair go".
In the wake of her Whyalla visit, the Whyalla News sought comment from GFG Alliance, Mr Gupta's company.
A spokesperson said the city was "central to our business in Australia and we are proud to be part of a community with such a rich industrial history and bright future".
"This future will be driven by many key stakeholders from council to state and federal governments, local businesses, including ourselves, and most important, the community," they said.
"Our integrated steel and mining operations are performing strongly.
"Our continuous improvement initiatives, coupled with favourable market conditions and strong investment in infrastructure, has resulted in record-breaking performances.
"At the same time, we continue to work on the long-term transformation of our integrated steelworks, which will see it become a leader in the production of 'green' steel using magnetite from our mines in the Middleback Ranges and renewable energy from our Cultana solar farm."
Miriam Margolyes' Australia Unmasked is now available to stream anytime on ABC iview - https://iview.abc.net.au/show/miriam-margolyes-australia-unmasked
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.