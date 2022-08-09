Whyalla News

Residents taste national fame when Whyalla hosts visit by presenter of television show

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:45am, first published 1:29am
ON THE SPOT: Television program host Miriam Margolyes, with her trusty walking frame, interviews steelworks owner Sanjeev Gupta at the plant. Photo: ABC Television

Whyalla residents tasted national fame when the city hosted a visit by Miriam Margolyes for ABC television's Australia Unmasked show.

