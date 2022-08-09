Whyalla News

Whyalla's unique cuttlefish rebound in numbers after ban re-introduced in Spencer Gulf

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 9 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRITTER: Spencer the cuttlefish mascot is pictured with Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin and Jacob, Isabella and Sammy from the Whyalla Surf Life Saving Club

Cuttlefish are rebounding in numbers around Whyalla, handing a renewed lifeline to tourism operators for the unique attraction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.