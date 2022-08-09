Cuttlefish are rebounding in numbers around Whyalla, handing a renewed lifeline to tourism operators for the unique attraction.
When the Giant Australian Cuttlefish spawns near Whyalla, it is the only event of its kind in the world.
The increased numbers comes after a protective regime was introduced in Upper Spencer Gulf.
Under an election pledge, the state government re-introduced a ban on taking the cuttlefish in the gulf.
The closure was reinstated north of a line between Arno Bay and Wallaroo in the first two months of Labor taking office.
Clare Scriven, who is Primary Industries Minister, said that "pleasingly" numbers this year - after the closure was reinstated -had rebounded strongly with about 138,000 individual cuttlefish, an increase of 28 per cent.
"Each winter, tens of thousands of cuttlefish aggregate to spawn on a discrete area of rocky reef in the northern gulf," she said.
"It is unique to our state as the only known event of its kind anywhere in the world.
"It creates tourism interest and opportunities for Whyalla and other parts of the gulf.
"This is due to the increased number of people travelling to the area to see the cuttlefish from around the world."
Ms Scriven said the ban had been previously successful in helping numbers to rebound from record lows about a decade ago.
The former government had abandoned the policy in 2020 and the next year numbers were the lowest in seven years at about 107,000 individual cuttlefish in 2021.
Ms Scriven praised Whyalla-based Giles MP Eddie Hughes for bringing about the turnaround.
"The government takes its commitment to the sustainability of our marine resources seriously," she said.
"Not only is the cuttlefish spawning aggregation unique to South Australia, but it also creates opportunities for small businesses in regional areas to benefit from the extraordinary show of nature on our doorstep.
"I am delighted to see that cuttlefish have significantly increased in numbers this year."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
