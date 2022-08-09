Whyalla News

Foreshore hotel materials a nod to Whyalla's steel history

August 9 2022 - 2:30am
An artist's impression of the new Whyalla foreshore hotel. Picture: Supplied

Whyalla's new $138 million foreshore hotel will have a nod to the region's steel making history with laminated timber and green steel part of its prefab, modular construction.

