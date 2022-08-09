Foreshore hotel materials a nod to Whyalla's steel history

Whyalla's new $138 million foreshore hotel will have a nod to the region's steel making history with laminated timber and green steel part of its prefab, modular construction.
Thrive Construct will start construction of the development in late 2022 on the site of the Whyalla Foreshore Motel Inn
The visionary use of materials in the complex - which will have 164 hotel suites and 49 apartments - has been lauded by the Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula.
"Thrive Construct's vision and confidence in supporting the tourism and business economy of the Whyalla region is to be applauded and the construction method and materials is demonstrating a visionary approach to building" said RDAEP chairman Bryan Trigg.
The development body, which is working to boost Whyalla's economic future, said it had helped facilitate the joint project between the Foreshore Motel and Thrive.
"This reflects the important role RDAEP plays in working collaboratively with industry to facilitate economic development, infrastructure, investment and job creation" said economic development manager Trevor Smith.
The multi-million dollar investment is set to provide a much-needed boost to the tourism and business sector in the wider Whyalla area.
"The $138 million investment by Thrive Construct will have a significant multiplier impact on the Whyalla economy and local jobs. The operation of the hotel will provide up to 50 permanent and many more indirect jobs in the Whyalla community " said Mr Smith.
Thrive Construct Executive chairman Barrie Harrop said early this year that the overall project would re-position Whyalla as an alternative tourism destination for outback experiences, with construction taking 12 months.
As part of the project the Ada Ryan Gardens will be incorporated as an extension to the hotel.
"In summer the hotel will protect the garden from the wind - that will be a benefit. It will also open up the opportunity to have receptions in marquees for weddings, community events, corporate events as an extension of the International hotel," Mr Harrop said
He said the hotel would have "unique attributes" that would draw in visitors.
"We are also aiming to target a new market, of course, the cuttlefish and diving season in winter is probably one of the best-kept secrets in the world...there is a whole range of divers in the world that are always looking for an exotic dive locations and Whyalla the unique giant cuttlefish gathering is simply not on the map essentially because of the lack of accommodation."
Last year more than 482,000 visitors stayed on the Eyre Peninsula, an increase of 13 per cent on 2018, generating $488 million in spending.
Sustainable development of the visitor economy has become a main goal of the tourism sector, including balancing supply and demand to provide a positive experience for visitors.
"The new hotel development aligns with the regional priorities identified in the Eyre Peninsula Destination Management Plan 2025 and is a welcome addition to the industry" said regional tourism manager, Annabelle Hender.
