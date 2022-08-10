Discover what's on in Whyalla, districts

BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, August 13, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, August 13, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, 10am-3pm; a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. Stall bookings via Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
COLOURING FUN
Colour, Coffee & Chat
Monday, August 15, Haven at Centacare, 28 Head St, Whyalla, 11am-1pm; safe space for women to make friends, have a chat, phone 8645 8233.
SHOWTIME FUN
Whyalla Show
Saturday August 20 & Sunday, August 21 from 10am, Jubilee Park, 477 Jenkins Ave, Whyalla Stuart; family fun with rides, traders, competitions, live entertainment, food and drink available. For tickets visit www.whyallashow.com/tickets.
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo
Monday, August 22 (every Monday), Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
SPEEDING UP
Whyalla Kart Club
Saturday, August 27, Mt Young Raceway, racing starts 2.30pm, bar and canteen facilities, camping/shower facilities available, spectators free.
CUTTLEFISH EVENT
Two-month festival
Until the end of August. Snorkel with the cuttlefish, learn about the ocean, take a boat ride or catch one of the parades. Visit https://www.whyalla.com/cuttlefest.
MARKET FAIR
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, August 27-28, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts, stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page
READY FOR ACTION
Activate Inclusion Sporting Days
Wednesday, August 31, 117 Nicolson Ave, Whyalla Norrie, 10am-1pm; Whyalla Disability Inclusive Reference Group; join in and have some fun to register visit www.activateinclusion.com.au/events-1
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
