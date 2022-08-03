An hard-hitting stage show will look at how juveniles are treated in the criminal justice system and whether children can be born "evil".
Hilary Bell's Wolf Lullaby will be performed at the Old Girl Guide Hall, on the corner of Whitehead Street and Darling Terrace.
First-time director Alexandra Wirth will portray a small town in Tasmania where a toddler has been murdered and the chief suspect is 10-year-old Lizzie
"We wanted to explore how juvenile suspects are treated in the criminal justice system, whether children can be born evil and how a family reacts to unimaginable tragedy," Ms Wirth said.
"It is a very dark play, but it has been really exciting to do something so completely different from the Whyalla Players last production, Mamma Mia! the Musical.
"It is hard-hitting drama, not a lot of laughs or easy answers.
"But I think it is still rewarding and it will give the audience a lot to think about.
"The actors are fantastic. They are doing a great job of bringing out the darkness in their characters while still feeling like real people who we can recognise."
She said it would be the first time for many of the cast to be involved in acting or take part in a play.
The troupe's major sponsor is Whyalla City Council.
"We were on a tight budget and built the set for under $10," she said.
"We had to adapt to COVID-19 and some rehearsals were done by video call.
"As a back-up plan, we cast understudies for the lead roles which is not something usually done in small community productions."
A VIP preview of the production was presented at the hall on July 28 when dessert, tea and coffee was available.
The play will be produced by Kylie Tonkin with a cast comprising Lizzie-Ellise Hill; Angela-Emily Smith; Warren-Jacob Castle; Ray-Brad Mills; and wolves - Natoma Harris, Jazmyn Stevens, Matt Griffin and Aimee Pickert.
Wolf Lullaby will be staged on August 6 at 7pm and 9pm. The show lasts about 85 minutes. Tickets are $25 from the Whyalla Players' website.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
