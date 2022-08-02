Whyalla News
Green Revolution

World's biggest green hydrogen plant set to be built at Whyalla, possibly at Point Lowly

Greg Mayfield
Greg Mayfield
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:00am, first published 4:52am
GROUP: Hydrogen industry executives gather with Mayor Clare McLaughlin in Whyalla.

A planned $593 million green hydrogen plant at Whyalla will be the biggest in the world.

