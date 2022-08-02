A planned $593 million green hydrogen plant at Whyalla will be the biggest in the world.
The project is already attracting global interest that will spark more such plants, unlocking even more ventures in the future.
A $20 billion bonanza of renewable energy projects at South Australia sites has been already publicly unveiled as being linked to the plant
Only some of the projects may be delivered because low energy demand in SA and interstate export "bottlenecks" would be a barrier for the development of all of them.
By building the biggest-scale hydrogen production facility in the world as part of the Hydrogen Jobs Plan, the state government will increase the demand for clean energy to unlock more of the renewables' "pipeline".
The government told of its plans for the plant when in opposition before the state election.
Under the proposal, hydrogen could be used to make green steel at Whyalla's OneSteel.
Possible sites for the venture include Point Lowly where there is already, to the west, a deepwater port, gas fractionation plant and diesel storage area at Port Bonython.
Meanwhile, commodity trader Trafigura, owner of the Nyrstar smelter, plans to build its own green hydrogen plant in Port Pirie at a cost of $750 million.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
