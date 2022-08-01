In a topsy-turvy match, West Whyalla defeated Central Whyalla after the siren at Memorial Oval in Whyalla on Saturday.
Harrison Maitland, veteran Shannon Winders and his son, Jake Winders, starred for the Dragons in the one-point thriller.
West won the match, but did not lead the scoring at every stage of the match.
As the Dragons stared defeat in the face, Elliott McNamara marked about five seconds before the final siren.
He then slotted a goal to give his team the win.
West 7-10 (52); Central 7-9 (51).
Best for the Dragons were Jake Winders, Harrison Maitland, Shannon Winders, Ryan Winders and Cody Blake.
Shannon and his other son Ryan Winders led the scoring for West with two goals each.
Best for the Roosters were Samuel Ellis, Jesse Marshall, Clifford Pickhaver-Tupe, Brayden Woolford and Hamish Quirk.
Roopena and Weeroona Bay both had runaway wins in the other Whyalla Football League matches.
At Bennett Oval on Sunday, the scores were Roos 7-16 (58); Magpies 0-3 (3).
Best for Roopena were Finn Penn, Sean Seeley, Simon Tetlow, Clayton Mesecke, Jackson Grindell and Kane Grund.
Adrian Lawson kicked three goals for the Roos.
Best for North were Jake Marano, Damien Coyne, Cody Smith, Ryan Skinner, David Atkinson and Wayne Dare.
In the Friday night match under lights at Bennett Oval, Weeroona Bay defeated the struggling South Whyalla by 80 points.
Tigers 13-19 (97); Demons 2-5 (17).
Best for Roopena Bay were Kyle Stoldt, Aaron Rogers, Adam Rogers, Nick Gale, Rowan Mitchell and Lee Ringland.
Lee Ringland kicked four goals for the Roos while Aaron Rogers scored three.
Best for South Whyalla were Cody Pettiford, Blake Newsham, Corey Gibbons, Corbin Brougham and Gavin Jonker.
