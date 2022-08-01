Whyalla News

Dragons' footballer Elliott McNamara kicks goal after siren for one-point win in Whyalla

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated August 1 2022 - 8:13am, first published 2:43am
STAR: Jake Winders starred for the Dragons in their after-the-siren, one-point thriller win. That match went down to the wire, but two other games were blow-outs in Whyalla Football League at the weekend.

In a topsy-turvy match, West Whyalla defeated Central Whyalla after the siren at Memorial Oval in Whyalla on Saturday.

