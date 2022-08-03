What's on around Whyalla and districts

WOLF LULLABY
Whyalla Players Inc
Saturday, August 6, Guide Hall, Horwood St, 7pm and 9pm shows; great Aussie play which deals with some confronting issues around a horrific crime. Tickets start at $25, and are available at Eventbrite.
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, August 6, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, August 6, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
Shout it out
Bingo
Monday, August 8, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
SHOWTIME FUN
Whyalla Show
Saturday August 10 & Sunday, August 11 from 10am, Jubilee Park, 477 Jenkins Ave, Whyalla Stuart; family fun with rides, traders, competitions, live entertainment, food and drink available. For tickets visit www.whyallashow.com/tickets.
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, August 13, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings via Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
CUTTLEFISH EVENT
Two-month festival
Until the end of August. Snorkel with the cuttlefish, learn about the ocean, take a boat ride or catch one of the parades. It's all happening Whyalla for Cuttlefest. Visit https://www.whyalla.com/cuttlefest.
COME AND SEE
Falklands War 40th Anniversary Exhibition
Until January 2023, Whyalla Maritime Museum, check website for opening times, exhibition shows the geography, history of islands and details on the war, for details visit www.whyalla.com/tours?searchby=tour
