Whyalla is getting all revved up as this year's SA Variety Bash gets ready to roll into town.
The 2022 Bash will take to the road next week with more than 70 car crews, including fundraisers from Whyalla, working to raise money for South Australian children in need.
This year the starting line is at the Brickworks, on Saturday, August 13, with cars travelling through Melrose, Roxby Downs, Ceduna, Kimba, Whyalla before finishing on August 20 in Tanunda.
Participants will travel 2469 kilometres around the state before finish in the Barossa Valley, coining the name 'Town to Tannins'.
Organisers are hoping to raise more than $1.5 million for South Australian children in need, and bring economic benefit to regional areas of South Australia through supplies, meals and accommodation as well as presenting grant funding throughout the State.
Variety SA chief executive Mark McGill said the SA Bash was the organisation's major fundraiser.
"At its heart, the Variety Bash is simply based on having fun however all involved, particularly our entrants, are acutely aware of the tens of thousands of children from all parts of the State who rely on our fundraising." Mr McGill said.
Over the past 33 years, the SA Bash has raised in excess of $47 million to aim to help children who are sick, disadvantaged or living with disability.
To learn more or to donate visit: varietysa.org.au.
Sat, August 13: start - Brickworks, South Road, Torrensville; lunch at Melrose; finish at Paracoona Station
Sun, August 14: Lunch at South Gap Station; finish at Roxby Downs
Mon, August 15: Lunch at Billa Kalina Station; finish at Glendambo
Tue, August 16: Lunch at Kondoolka Station; finish at Ceduna
Wed, August 17: Spend all day in Ceduna with Seafood Lunch/Theme Day
Thu, August 18: Lunch on route; finish at Mt Ive Station
Fri, August 19: Lunch at Kimba; finish at Whyalla
Sat, August 20: Lunch at Kapunda; finish at Tanunda
