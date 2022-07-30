Whyalla News

SA Variety Bash will venture to Whyalla as part of its annual charity fundraiser

July 30 2022 - 1:00am
Drives will hit the road from August 13-20 - This is the 34th year of the Variety Bash, and entrants will start at the Brickworks.

Whyalla is getting all revved up as this year's SA Variety Bash gets ready to roll into town.

