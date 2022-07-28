Whyalla News

Country South Australia's first international hotel is planned for the Whyalla foreshore

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 28 2022 - 11:08am, first published 10:19am
A planned new $100 million venture on the Whyalla foreshore would operate as an international hotel.

