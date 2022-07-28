A planned new $100 million venture on the Whyalla foreshore would operate as an international hotel.
The multi-storey hotel would be on land subject to a sale contract with the owners of the Whyalla Foreshore Motor Inn, Tom and Barbara Derham.
Developer Barrie Harrop's company, Thrive Construct, told of a $300 million package of two international hotels, including Whyalla's.
Mr Harrop says it will be the biggest single tourism project investment in the state's history.
The sites, located in Victoria Square, Adelaide, and the foreshore will focus on construction with cross-laminated timber and "green" steel.
"Our historic two-hotel development plan will provide an unprecedented boost to tourism, driving domestic and international visitor spending in SA," he said.
"Upon completion, the Victoria Square site will be the tallest hotel in the world manufactured from cross-laminated timber.
"The Whyalla absolute-beachfront site will include164 hotel suites and 49 apartments and is surrounded by a 100-year-old city botanic garden."
Peter Villis, also of Thrive, said Whyalla was expected to become the social and business hub for the region while operated by a carefully-chosen, globally-recognised International hotelier.
"We have thoughtfully crafted the hotel design to ensure a perfect sense of place which reflects a homegrown Australian regional land and national spirit and embraces global art as well as a regionally-relevant food and drinks offer," he said.
The hotel will be prefabricated in advanced materials and modular construction and mostly factory-assembled.
Work is slated to begin in late 2022 and be finished in early 2024.
The company signed papers in Adelaide and outlined the venture in the week ending July 29.
Mrs Derham agreed that the state government's planned $593 million hydrogen plant at Whyalla would be a boost for the project, but said it had not been considered in the planning and was a "bonus" for the whole city.
In a sign of confidence in the project, the Derhams are staying in as investors.
"It has been a long time coming, but these things don't happen overnight," Mrs Derham said of the announcement.
"There is a lot of detail that has to go into such a development.
"I think Whyalla should be grateful to the two developers because they have a passion for the site and a passion for Whyalla.
"This will be the first international hotelier to be based in a region of the state so we are fortunate. It is wonderful for South Australia."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
