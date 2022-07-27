A $50,000 gift to the flying doctor will benefit operations based in Port Augusta.
This comes after Whyalla's Royal Flying Doctor Service support group marked its 14th anniversary with a record yearly fundraising effort.
The donation of of $50,000 will go to the South Australian and Northern Territory Central Operations of the service.
This breaks last year's previous record of $45,500, bringing the total raised in the group's relatively-short history to almost $450,000 as it works to help keep the flying doctor in the air.
From aeromedical bases at Port Augusta, Alice Springs, Darwin and Adelaide, and with the service's health teams staffed by remote area nurses in Marree, Andamooka and Marla, the Central Operations helps one patient every 20 minutes.
A group spokesman said the past two years of fundraising was even more significant considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said a special guest at the support group's annual general meeting to receive the donation on behalf of the RFDS was volunteer co-ordinator Lindy Allchurch.
President Frank Curtis said the group was excited and proud to have again created a record for the second consecutive year, considering the circumstances.
He paid tribute to the community for its outstanding support of the fundraising.
He said the tally included money raised at weekend barbecues at Woolworths Viscount Slim, supported by similar cook-ups at hardware stores and other business outlets.
The meeting had seen the re-launch of two major initiatives and a campaign for more volunteers for the barbecues, selling raffle tickets or working on sub-committees to create new fundraisers.
Have Barbecue, Will Travel involves hiring out the services of the group to cook at social gatherings, private or corporate events or community activities using the well-recognised cook-up trailer with a crew of experienced members ready and waiting.
Guest Speakers Tell The Story offers to provide an experienced speaker at community group meetings or events.
Whyalla is among the busiest SA country airports for flying doctor landings with 632 in 2020-21 as part of the biggest aeromedical operation in the world.
"While everyone is no doubt aware of its importance to isolated outback communities and for emergency evacuations resulting from accidents, the service is also vital to Whyalla residents by providing essential transfers to Adelaide hospitals," he said.
The service relies on fundraising by auxiliary groups such as Whyalla's, corporate sponsorship and donations to maintain and outfit its planes.
Each medically-equipped Pilatus PC-12 costs more than $7 million and the Pilatus Medi-Jet 24 is worth $13 million.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
