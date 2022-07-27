Whyalla News

Sky's the limit for fundraising for the flying doctor which has a base in Port Augusta

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:11am, first published 6:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A $50,000 gift to the flying doctor will benefit operations based in Port Augusta.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.