Renewable-energy projects worth $20 billion will be triggered by Whyalla's planned hydrogen plant, according to the South Australian government.
Acting Energy Minister Chris Picton was responding to Opposition criticism that the plant would be an "experiment", its building cost would go up and electricity bills for consumers would not be cheaper.
He said the government-owned plant's jobs plan would speed SA's green hydrogen industry, "unlock the development of a $20 billion pipeline of renewable energy projects and spark the creation of new jobs in supply-chain industries".
The government on July 25 told of how 60 proposals from around the world had been received for ventures linked with the hydrogen plant.
But Mr Picton said that, on the same day, the Opposition had begun "scaremongering to hide its lack of energy policy".
"There are no cost blow-outs," he said, pointing to delays with some projects under the previous Liberal state government.
"This is just another example of how the Liberals are opposing action on climate change through hydrogen."
The Opposition called for Premier Peter Malinauskas to look again at the cost of the hydrogen plant "so taxpayers can have a true picture of how much they will be slugged for the experimental project".
Energy spokesman Stephen Patterson said the project had been costed more than a year ago.
"With labour shortages, inflation, and major increases in the cost of materials, Labor's original costings can't be believed," he said.
"Project delays and huge cost blowouts have quickly become a hallmark of the government and it is difficult to believe its hydrogen plant could somehow be immune.
"Since the $593 million project was costed ... we have seen the construction industry face significant pressures and prices have skyrocketed.
"Labor has already admitted delays and disruptions to the North-South Corridor road project in Adelaide will lead to huge cost increases as the construction industry weathers a perfect storm of labour and material shortages."
He urged the Premier to "be transparent with residents to take another look at the true cost of this hydrogen power station to taxpayers".
"If Mr Malinauskas truly believes there won't be a price rise, he needs to publicly guarantee South Australians they won't be slugged one extra dollar to make this facility a reality," he said.
"He has already admitted this project won't save households a cent on their electricity bills - the least he can do is be open and honest about how much they are going pay for this experiment."
